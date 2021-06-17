Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Decreased by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 20.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $199,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 338,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,938. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.