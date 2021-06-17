Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TISCF stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

