Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Head to Head Analysis

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get OptiNose alerts:

This table compares OptiNose and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -179.55% -1,275.55% -56.98% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares OptiNose and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $49.12 million 4.07 -$99.79 million ($2.07) -1.82 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sycamore Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptiNose currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 263.48%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OptiNose has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 70.05, meaning that its share price is 6,905% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats OptiNose on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.