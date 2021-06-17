Swiss National Bank Raises Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of The Andersons worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.