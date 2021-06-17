Swiss National Bank Has $2 Million Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $3,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.45. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,724 shares of company stock worth $5,894,833. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

