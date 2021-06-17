Swiss National Bank Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.39 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

