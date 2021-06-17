Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:UHT opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.