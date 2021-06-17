Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Blucora worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,821.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

