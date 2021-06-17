Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 810,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

