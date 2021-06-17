Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.15

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.15 and last traded at C$30.99, with a volume of 1739321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$46.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,712.78.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.6747504 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

