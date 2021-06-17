Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $6.40. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 183,939 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.