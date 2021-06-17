Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Howard L. Lance Sells 82,500 Shares

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 558,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.