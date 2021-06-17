Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.84

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 24872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.67.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.