Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

