Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.74. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

