Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 49,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

