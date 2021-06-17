Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.92 ($16.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.81. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

