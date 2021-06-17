Stone Point Capital LLC Makes New $36.04 Million Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,969,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,043,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 1.3% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stone Point Capital LLC owned 1.35% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12,479.1% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,764,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,075 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 478.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 213,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,879. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

