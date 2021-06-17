Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $55.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT opened at $52.57 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.