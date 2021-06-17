Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Whiting Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.
Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
