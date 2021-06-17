Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Whiting Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

