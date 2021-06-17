Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 2,072,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ChampionX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 51,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in ChampionX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 167,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

