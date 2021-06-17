Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aprea Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,030% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 call options.

APRE stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.