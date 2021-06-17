Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.16. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

