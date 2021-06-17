Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.61 million.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,319 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

