SThree (STEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SThree (LON: STEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/15/2021 – SThree had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – SThree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – SThree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SThree had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STEM traded down GBX 2.52 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 462.98 ($6.05). 111,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The firm has a market cap of £617.86 million and a P/E ratio of 37.04.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

