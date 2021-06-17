SThree (LON:STEM) PT Raised to GBX 495 at Credit Suisse Group

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 465.50 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.21. SThree has a 12-month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £621.22 million and a PE ratio of 37.24.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

