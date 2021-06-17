Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

