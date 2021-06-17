Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

