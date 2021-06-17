Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $658.13 million, a P/E ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 330.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

