Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.09. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 2,029 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $672.96 million, a P/E ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

