Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00915823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.18 or 0.99673111 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

