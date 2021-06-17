Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.19. Approximately 159,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,462,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

