Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.19. Approximately 159,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,462,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65.
About Stem (NYSE:STEM)
Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.
