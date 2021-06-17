Stelco’s (STLC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STLC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.39.

Stelco stock opened at C$34.45 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$7.20 and a 52-week high of C$39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

