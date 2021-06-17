Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

