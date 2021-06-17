State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 40,902 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,902 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

