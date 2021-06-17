State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,217 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 81,468 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 344,512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

