State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $273,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

