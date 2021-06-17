State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $201,000 Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 72.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

