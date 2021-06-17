State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 10,367 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

