State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $456.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

