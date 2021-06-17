State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 732 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.