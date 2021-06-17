State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

