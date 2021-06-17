State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,330 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $467,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

