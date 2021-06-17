State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CalAmp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $14.12 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $494.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.