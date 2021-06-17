State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 17,430 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

ACI opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.