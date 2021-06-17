State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $21,954,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $932.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

