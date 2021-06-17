Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Shares of Standard Lithium stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,545. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.