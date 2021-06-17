Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STMP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $199.65 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

