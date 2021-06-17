SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

