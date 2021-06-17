SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $30.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $233,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $227,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

